Comparison of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)

We are contrasting Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.65 N/A 4.98 5.95 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Entree Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Entree Resources Ltd.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Entree Resources Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 25.6% respectively. About 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Entree Resources Ltd. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.