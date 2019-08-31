Comparison of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 16 2.02 N/A 0.05 356.44 Oil States International Inc. 17 0.78 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oil States International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oil States International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oil States International Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Oil States International Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oil States International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 94.81% at a $21 average price target. Oil States International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 66.79% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Natural Gas Services Group Inc. looks more robust than Oil States International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oil States International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 0%. Insiders held 5.4% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Oil States International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Oil States International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats Oil States International Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.