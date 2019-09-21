Comparison of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 15 2.61 N/A 0.05 356.44 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.37 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s 1.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s 74.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 29.50% at a $18 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has stronger performance than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.