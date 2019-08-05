Comparison of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.47 N/A 0.19 163.68 Hudson Ltd. 14 0.57 N/A 0.30 42.60

Table 1 demonstrates National Vision Holdings Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hudson Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Vision Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hudson Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6%

Liquidity

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hudson Ltd. are 1.1 and 0.6 respectively. Hudson Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

National Vision Holdings Inc. and Hudson Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Hudson Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 56.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.43% are Hudson Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. has 12.14% stronger performance while Hudson Ltd. has -25.48% weaker performance.