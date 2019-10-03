Comparison of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 55 3.35 162.36M 1.47 35.56 Ready Capital Corporation 15 0.76 28.59M 2.17 7.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ready Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Retail Properties Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ready Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of National Retail Properties Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 292,909,976.55% 0% 0% Ready Capital Corporation 186,618,798.96% 11.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.14 beta means National Retail Properties Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ready Capital Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for National Retail Properties Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

National Retail Properties Inc. has an average target price of $56.5, and a -0.89% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Ready Capital Corporation is $16.5, which is potential 5.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Ready Capital Corporation appears more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73% of Ready Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. was less bullish than Ready Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.