Comparison of National Research Corporation (NRC) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research Corporation 51 12.39 N/A 1.14 59.19 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 1.03 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Research Corporation and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

Risk & Volatility

National Research Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Research Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Research Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for National Research Corporation and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 421.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Research Corporation and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 47.4%. Insiders held roughly 20.1% of National Research Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64%

For the past year National Research Corporation has 76.77% stronger performance while HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has -47.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors National Research Corporation beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.