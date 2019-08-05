Comparison of National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)

Both National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 105 2.06 N/A 4.97 18.50 Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp N/A 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates National Presto Industries Inc. and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares and 25.74% of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp shares. Insiders owned 29.64% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, 57.57% are Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Presto Industries Inc. beats Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products include AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. The company also offers calibration and repair services. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.