Comparison of National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Both National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 99 2.12 N/A 4.97 18.50 AAR Corp. 36 0.75 N/A 2.23 18.75

Table 1 highlights National Presto Industries Inc. and AAR Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AAR Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. National Presto Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AAR Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

National Presto Industries Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, AAR Corp.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. are 7.3 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor AAR Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. National Presto Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AAR Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given National Presto Industries Inc. and AAR Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, AAR Corp.’s potential upside is 2.28% and its consensus price target is $46.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares and 91.7% of AAR Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 29.64% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AAR Corp. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. has -17.91% weaker performance while AAR Corp. has 12.1% stronger performance.

Summary

National Presto Industries Inc. beats AAR Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.