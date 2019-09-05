Comparison of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

This is a contrast between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.77 14.10 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.32 N/A 0.72 60.08

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National General Holdings Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s potential upside is 3.98% and its consensus target price is $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.58% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.