Comparison of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.81 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.72 N/A 2.33 20.49

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. James River Group Holdings Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to National General Holdings Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. National General Holdings Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National General Holdings Corp. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. is $38.5, which is potential -22.29% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats National General Holdings Corp.