Comparison of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.54 N/A 1.75 13.62 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 2.03 N/A 10.89 18.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. National General Holdings Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

National General Holdings Corp. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 47.12% upside potential. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $250 average target price and a 20.51% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, National General Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -3.01% -3.22% -1.37% -7.58% 1.91% -0.59%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has weaker performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.