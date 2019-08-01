Comparison of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

We will be contrasting the differences between National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Fuel Gas Company
|57
|2.46
|N/A
|3.38
|16.85
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.31
|N/A
|0.18
|5.05
In table 1 we can see National Fuel Gas Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. National Fuel Gas Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Fuel Gas Company
|0.00%
|14.7%
|4.8%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.3%
|18.3%
Volatility & Risk
National Fuel Gas Company’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 1.1% respectively. About 1.6% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Fuel Gas Company
|0.48%
|-6.58%
|-2.11%
|5.13%
|10.91%
|11.23%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-7.92%
|-7.92%
|-3.14%
|-12.26%
|-4.81%
|16.25%
For the past year National Fuel Gas Company’s stock price has smaller growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
