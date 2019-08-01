Comparison of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

We will be contrasting the differences between National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.46 N/A 3.38 16.85 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.31 N/A 0.18 5.05

In table 1 we can see National Fuel Gas Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. National Fuel Gas Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Volatility & Risk

National Fuel Gas Company’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 1.1% respectively. About 1.6% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company 0.48% -6.58% -2.11% 5.13% 10.91% 11.23% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company’s stock price has smaller growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.