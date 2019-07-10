Comparison of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Both National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.80 N/A 3.38 16.85 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 12 0.94 N/A 5.54 2.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. National Fuel Gas Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Fuel Gas Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

National Fuel Gas Company’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. National Fuel Gas Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.57, with potential upside of 69.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company 0.48% -6.58% -2.11% 5.13% 10.91% 11.23% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has stronger performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.