Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
