Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.