Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.86
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|6
|0.23
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares. Insiders owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has stronger performance than Kaixin Auto Holdings
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 8 of the 8 factors.
