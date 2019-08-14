Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.86 N/A 0.57 14.04 Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.23 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares. Insiders owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has stronger performance than Kaixin Auto Holdings

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 8 of the 8 factors.