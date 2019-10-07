Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

This is a contrast between National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 7 0.00 28.18M 0.57 14.04 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 386,027,397.26% 6.1% 3.8% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. About 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance.