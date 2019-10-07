Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

This is a contrast between National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|7
|0.00
|28.18M
|0.57
|14.04
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|386,027,397.26%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. About 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance.
