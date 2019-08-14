Comparison of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.87
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|13.88
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Its rival Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has stronger performance than Boston Omaha Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
