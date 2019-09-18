Comparison of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Since National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) are part of the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Beverage Corp.
|49
|2.23
|N/A
|3.00
|14.50
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|306
|0.59
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Beverage Corp.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|27.2%
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-0.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.25 beta indicates that National Beverage Corp. is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.
Liquidity
3.3 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Beverage Corp. Its rival Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. National Beverage Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Beverage Corp.
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
National Beverage Corp. has a consensus target price of $42.33, and a -10.15% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.1% of National Beverage Corp. shares and 52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares. About 0.9% of National Beverage Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Beverage Corp.
|4.34%
|-3.67%
|-21.03%
|-48.05%
|-56.09%
|-39.35%
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|1.12%
|-5.66%
|-10.57%
|38.62%
|105.41%
|65.48%
For the past year National Beverage Corp. had bearish trend while Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors National Beverage Corp. beats Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
