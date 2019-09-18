Comparison of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Since National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) are part of the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. 49 2.23 N/A 3.00 14.50 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 306 0.59 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 0.00% 38.8% 27.2% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that National Beverage Corp. is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Beverage Corp. Its rival Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. National Beverage Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

National Beverage Corp. has a consensus target price of $42.33, and a -10.15% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of National Beverage Corp. shares and 52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares. About 0.9% of National Beverage Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Beverage Corp. 4.34% -3.67% -21.03% -48.05% -56.09% -39.35% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48%

For the past year National Beverage Corp. had bearish trend while Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors National Beverage Corp. beats Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.