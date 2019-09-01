Comparison of Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

We are contrasting Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 2.74 N/A 5.11 13.81 Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.55 12.42

Table 1 demonstrates Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ark Restaurants Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ark Restaurants Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5% Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.2. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Ark Restaurants Corp. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ark Restaurants Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 22.8%. Insiders owned 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26% Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96%

For the past year Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ark Restaurants Corp.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.