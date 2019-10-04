Comparison of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NantKwest Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,700,851,978.66% -52.7% -43.1% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66,637,781.63% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.