Comparison of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2540.34 N/A -1.22 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.54 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights NantKwest Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NantKwest Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility and Risk

NantKwest Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. NantKwest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NantKwest Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.25, while its potential upside is 3.31%. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 287.90% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 26%. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.3%. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.