Comparison of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2078.88 N/A -1.09 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 143.69 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NantKwest Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.34 beta means NantKwest Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NantKwest Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential is 2.46% at a $1.25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 24.89% and its consensus price target is $22.33. Based on the results shown earlier, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 98.8%. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.