Comparison of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

We will be contrasting the differences between NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 384.77 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. NanoString Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 19.70% at a $30.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.