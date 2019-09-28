Comparison of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 0.00 35.22M -2.74 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 146,019,900.50% -166.7% -51.1% Immunomedics Inc. 1,101,150,981.72% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 95.53% and its average target price is $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 95.3% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.