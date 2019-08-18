Comparison of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.37 N/A -2.74 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NanoString Technologies Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$29 is NanoString Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.19%. Competitively the consensus price target of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 24.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genocea Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 50.3% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.