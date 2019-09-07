Comparison of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 22.74%. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 58.46%. The data provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.