Comparison of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.01 N/A -2.80 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.7 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a -9.85% downside potential and an average target price of $29. Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 52.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aratana Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 70.6% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.