Comparison of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.57 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -2.9% -0.8%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Naked Brand Group Limited. Its rival Vince Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.8 respectively. Vince Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Naked Brand Group Limited and Vince Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 81.1%. 11.27% are Naked Brand Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vince Holding Corp. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited 4.56% -11.29% -32.33% -79.01% 0% -67.13% Vince Holding Corp. 6.47% 24.52% 12.21% 10.31% 66.26% 60.56%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited had bearish trend while Vince Holding Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vince Holding Corp. beats Naked Brand Group Limited.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.