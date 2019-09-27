Comparison of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

We are comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Zai Lab Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,732,919,254.66% -162.3% -117.6% Zai Lab Limited 90,700,412.01% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Nabriva Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 60.9% respectively. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Zai Lab Limited.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.