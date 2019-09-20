Comparison of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.27 N/A -1.81 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nabors Industries Ltd. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nabors Industries Ltd. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Nabors Industries Ltd. has a beta of 2.49 and its 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabors Industries Ltd. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabors Industries Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nabors Industries Ltd. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nabors Industries Ltd.’s upside potential is 110.97% at a $5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is $5.25, which is potential 228.13% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is looking more favorable than Nabors Industries Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares and 82.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69%

For the past year Nabors Industries Ltd. has 48% stronger performance while Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has -57.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabors Industries Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.