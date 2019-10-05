Comparison of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Repligen Corporation 85 3.11 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 491,927,233.91% -590.4% -157% Repligen Corporation 55,337,177.83% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Repligen Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Repligen Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 381.10% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with average price target of $23.67. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 43.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 90.6% respectively. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.