Comparison of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 194.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 9.8%. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.