Comparison of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 474,000,000.00% -590.4% -157% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 601,221,775.44% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 356.07% at a $23.67 consensus target price. Neon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 932.61% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.