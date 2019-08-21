Comparison of Myomo Inc. (MYO) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.58 N/A -0.82 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.45 N/A 0.24 22.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Myomo Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myomo Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myomo Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myomo Inc. and Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12% and 32.4% respectively. Insiders held 7% of Myomo Inc. shares. Competitively, Electromed Inc. has 8.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Myomo Inc. had bearish trend while Electromed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.