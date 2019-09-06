Comparison of Myomo Inc. (MYO) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.22 N/A -0.82 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.16 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Myomo Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Myomo Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Myomo Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dynatronics Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Myomo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12% of Myomo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Dynatronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Myomo Inc. has stronger performance than Dynatronics Corporation

Summary

Dynatronics Corporation beats Myomo Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.