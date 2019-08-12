Comparison of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 119.87 N/A -2.20 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 62.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights MyoKardia Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $87.5, with potential upside of 55.94%. Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 19.34%. The data provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.