Comparison of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

We are contrasting My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 528.70 N/A -0.07 0.00 Zuora Inc. 18 6.51 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of My Size Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year My Size Inc. was more bearish than Zuora Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors My Size Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.