Comparison of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

As Application Software companies, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 519.97 N/A -0.07 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of My Size Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both My Size Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.9% respectively. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Castlight Health Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.