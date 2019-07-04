Comparison of MV Oil Trust (MVO) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

This is a contrast between MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.79 N/A 1.42 5.99 SM Energy Company 16 0.76 N/A 0.09 165.91

Table 1 highlights MV Oil Trust and SM Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SM Energy Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MV Oil Trust. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MV Oil Trust is currently more affordable than SM Energy Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MV Oil Trust and SM Energy Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 0% 0% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.58 beta indicates that MV Oil Trust is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. SM Energy Company’s 3.03 beta is the reason why it is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

MV Oil Trust and SM Energy Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 4 2.50

SM Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 86.83% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MV Oil Trust and SM Energy Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 0%. Insiders held 25% of MV Oil Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 1.92% -0.47% 13.62% -4.92% -2.96% 21.57% SM Energy Company 3% -13.07% -18.87% -32.29% -37.86% -0.32%

For the past year MV Oil Trust had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

SM Energy Company beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.