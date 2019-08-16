Comparison of MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

We are contrasting MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.25 N/A 1.52 5.35 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.98 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights MV Oil Trust and Mexco Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. From a competition point of view, Mexco Energy Corporation has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MV Oil Trust and Mexco Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.3% and 4.8%. Insiders held roughly 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Mexco Energy Corporation has 58.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has weaker performance than Mexco Energy Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MV Oil Trust beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.