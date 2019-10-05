Comparison of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.76 20.61M -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 608,085,954.25% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 107,624,020.89% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 131.02%. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 83.15%. Based on the data given earlier, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.58%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.