Comparison of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

We are contrasting Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mustang Bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mustang Bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 60.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 52.4%. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.