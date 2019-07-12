Comparison of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.50 N/A 1.27 22.19 Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 3.41 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Murphy Oil Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil Corporation has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Murphy Oil Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has an average price target of $30.83, and a 29.97% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has weaker performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.