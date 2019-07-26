Comparison of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.40 N/A 1.27 22.19 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.05 N/A 0.40 1.22

In table 1 we can see Murphy Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Murphy Oil Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ultra Petroleum Corp. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Murphy Oil Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Murphy Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.57% for Murphy Oil Corporation with consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares and 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 20.09% stronger performance while Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -36.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.