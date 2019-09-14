Comparison of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

We are contrasting Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.11 N/A 1.27 18.99 MV Oil Trust 8 5.43 N/A 1.52 5.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Murphy Oil Corporation and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Murphy Oil Corporation and MV Oil Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.92 beta means Murphy Oil Corporation’s volatility is 92.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, MV Oil Trust has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and MV Oil Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 30.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares and 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares. About 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 25% of MV Oil Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation was less bullish than MV Oil Trust.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.