Comparison of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Both Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 26 0.97 N/A 1.27 18.99 Altus Midstream Company 5 6.82 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Altus Midstream Company is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Altus Midstream Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

Murphy Oil Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 56.34% and an $28.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Altus Midstream Company’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 203.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Altus Midstream Company looks more robust than Murphy Oil Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Murphy Oil Corporation and Altus Midstream Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 86.3%. About 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance while Altus Midstream Company has -58.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Altus Midstream Company.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.