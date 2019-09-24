Comparison of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The two are both Industrial Equipment & Components companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products Inc. 10 1.78 N/A 0.18 55.27 Parker-Hannifin Corporation 171 1.62 N/A 11.23 15.59

Demonstrates Mueller Water Products Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Parker-Hannifin Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Water Products Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mueller Water Products Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mueller Water Products Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 2.4% Parker-Hannifin Corporation 0.00% 24.4% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mueller Water Products Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Mueller Water Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mueller Water Products Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Parker-Hannifin Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

Mueller Water Products Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.5, and a -12.12% downside potential. Competitively Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a consensus price target of $175.43, with potential downside of -3.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Parker-Hannifin Corporation seems more appealing than Mueller Water Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Mueller Water Products Inc. shares and 85.9% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.65%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mueller Water Products Inc. 2.52% 5.72% -4.95% 5.83% -15.53% 11.76% Parker-Hannifin Corporation -1.78% 3% -2.73% 6.11% 7.08% 17.39%

For the past year Mueller Water Products Inc. was less bullish than Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Mueller Water Products Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers, including municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Anvil segment offers a range of products, including various fittings, couplings, hangers, valves, and related piping component system products for use in non-residential construction for HVAC, fire protection, industrial, power, and oil and gas end markets. This segment sells its products principally through distributors to various end users, including commercial contractors. The Mueller Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering products and systems; and leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services primarily to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. Mueller Water Products, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.