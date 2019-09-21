Comparison of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.