Comparison of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 17.60M 0.09 109.89 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. Leo Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 171,707,317.07% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.93% and 55.82%. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.