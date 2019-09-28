Comparison of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are contrasting Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|17.60M
|0.09
|109.89
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|171,875,000.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.93% and 27.84% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.2%
|0.79%
|1.79%
|4.82%
|0%
|3.44%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
