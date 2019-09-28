Comparison of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are contrasting Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 17.60M 0.09 109.89 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 171,875,000.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.93% and 27.84% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.